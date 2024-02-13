Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Elevance Health (ELV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) recently:

2/2/2024 – Elevance Health had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $547.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2024 – Elevance Health had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $547.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2024 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $572.00 to $574.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2024 – Elevance Health was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/19/2024 – Elevance Health had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $547.00 price target on the stock.

ELV stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $505.47. The stock had a trading volume of 527,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,930. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $513.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $479.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.88.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 26.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,640,000 after buying an additional 342,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

