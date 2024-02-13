Request Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $113.02 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Request has a total market capitalization of $113.02 million and $7.14 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11418115 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $12,022,817.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

