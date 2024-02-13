ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Update

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Price Performance

RETO stock remained flat at $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 45,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,189. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.

Institutional Trading of ReTo Eco-Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Free Report) by 147.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,347 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

