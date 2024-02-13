Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $394.01

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 394.01 ($4.98) and last traded at GBX 404 ($5.10), with a volume of 56297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.30).

Ricardo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £251.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,233.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 465.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 484.62.

About Ricardo

(Get Free Report)

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.