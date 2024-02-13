Rollins Financial Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rollins Financial lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,332 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $80.32. 1,810,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,873. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $82.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

