Rollins Financial Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Rollins Financial lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.63. 916,805 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.52. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.