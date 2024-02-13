Rollins Financial Has $2.77 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rollins Financial decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.66. 1,056,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,686. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.35. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

