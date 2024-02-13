Rollins Financial Has $3.78 Million Holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Rollins Financial raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NEAR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.44. 447,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.07. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

