RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 56,445 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,651,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,840,000 after buying an additional 33,358 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of RTX by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,224 shares of company stock worth $205,448. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $90.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,038,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,753. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

