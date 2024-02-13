Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.42

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4195 per share by the energy company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $85.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

