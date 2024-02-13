Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Boosted by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,235 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Rollins Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rollins Financial owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 56.5% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $88.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,592. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $90.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.39.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

