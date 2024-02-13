Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Update

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scully Royalty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Scully Royalty by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Scully Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Scully Royalty by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Scully Royalty by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

Scully Royalty Price Performance

NYSE SRL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,115. Scully Royalty has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.41.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.