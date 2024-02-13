Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $8.34 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $8.34 million and $414.18 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00115462 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00033208 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00020829 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007478 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000097 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 72.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00288992 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

