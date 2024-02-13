Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Selective Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $8.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.
Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 2.9 %
SIGI opened at $102.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.04. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $108.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.
