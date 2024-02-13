Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the January 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after purchasing an additional 249,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.35. 2,688,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -646.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -959.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ST

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.