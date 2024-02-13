Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.00

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 54.85 ($0.69), with a volume of 430628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.64).

Serabi Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £41.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,020.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 33.87.

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil. The company explores for and produces gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 56,631 hectares; and the Coringa Gold Project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

