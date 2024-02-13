Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.176 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCVL traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,839. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $774.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.17). Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Shoe Carnival

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.