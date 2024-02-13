Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.650-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Shoe Carnival also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of SCVL traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,839. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $774.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Featured Articles

