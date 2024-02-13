Short Interest in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Declines By 28.0%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,860,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 17,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTBT. Northland Securities began coverage on Bit Digital in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bit Digital from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BTBT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bit Digital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BTBT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,654,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,176,485. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. Bit Digital has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $251.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 4.84.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 203.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bit Digital will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bit Digital Company Profile
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bit Digital
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.