Short Interest in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Declines By 28.0%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,860,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 17,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTBT. Northland Securities began coverage on Bit Digital in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bit Digital from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTBT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bit Digital by 3,163.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 1,490.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,359,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after buying an additional 5,022,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 3,495.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after buying an additional 3,539,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter valued at $4,356,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 70.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 842,256 shares in the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BTBT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,654,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,176,485. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. Bit Digital has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $251.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 4.84.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 203.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bit Digital will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

