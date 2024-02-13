Short Interest in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Decreases By 28.2%

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 109,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 213,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casa Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Casa Systems by 220.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Casa Systems by 63,339.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25,969 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 175,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,240. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.