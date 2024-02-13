Short Interest in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Declines By 21.3%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 5,960,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.18. 1,545,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,567. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. TheStreet downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,219,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $569,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,219,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,766.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,400. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

