Short Interest in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Grows By 46.3%

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the January 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the first quarter worth $214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Community West Bancshares by 44.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Community West Bancshares by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Community West Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Community West Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Community West Bancshares stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Community West Bancshares has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $121.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.51%.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

