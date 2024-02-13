Short Interest in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Decreases By 38.2%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the January 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,493,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,496 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after buying an additional 2,577,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth $8,113,000. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,792,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 876,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,203,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 692,120 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:DADA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $453.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.48. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $12.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $396.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.09 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.87.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

