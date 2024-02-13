Short Interest in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Drops By 83.3%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance

Shares of HTOOW stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. 131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.88.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

