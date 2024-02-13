Short Interest in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Drops By 83.3%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance
Shares of HTOOW stock remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. 131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.88.
Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile
