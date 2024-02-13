Short Interest in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expands By 26.1%

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 188,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 28.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 11.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,089,000 after acquiring an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of IBCP traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.82. 106,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,752. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $496.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.99. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Independent Bank Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

