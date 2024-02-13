Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Decreases By 83.0%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the January 15th total of 292,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Price Performance
EWJV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 33,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $272.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58.
iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF
About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF
The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
