Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Decreases By 83.0%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the January 15th total of 292,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Price Performance

EWJV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 33,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $272.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 606.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 166,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 31,584.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 169,610 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,248,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000.

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

