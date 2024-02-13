Short Interest in KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) Expands By 25.5%

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the January 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KWESST Micro Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KWESST Micro Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in KWESST Micro Systems by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 283,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 135,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in KWESST Micro Systems by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 556,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

KWE stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. 15,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,985. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. KWESST Micro Systems has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

KWESST Micro Systems ( NASDAQ:KWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. KWESST Micro Systems had a negative return on equity of 229.91% and a negative net margin of 1,032.62%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that KWESST Micro Systems will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

