Short Interest in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Grows By 49.5%

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,000 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the January 15th total of 198,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Luxfer Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. 191,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,425. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $203.41 million, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.
Luxfer Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luxfer
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.
