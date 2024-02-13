Short Interest in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Grows By 49.5%

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,000 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the January 15th total of 198,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Luxfer Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. 191,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,425. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $203.41 million, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luxfer

Luxfer Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 40.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after purchasing an additional 633,547 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the second quarter worth approximately $5,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 189.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 333,472 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 221,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 192,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

