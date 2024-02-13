Short Interest in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Drops By 20.9%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 201,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $155,442.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,778,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,352.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,778 shares of company stock valued at $368,645. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 21.9 %

NASDAQ:NEPT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. 156,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,054. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $28.00.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.00) by $10.62. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.