Short Interest in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Increases By 305.6%

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 305.6% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 443.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSET traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85. Principal Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $65.19.

Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal Quality ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

