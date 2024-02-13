Short Interest in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Decreases By 20.0%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repare Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 931,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $4,657,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,155,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,778,695. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Stock Down 13.6 %

NASDAQ:RPTX traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.27. 400,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,200. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $306.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.60.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading

