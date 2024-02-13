Short Interest in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Increases By 45.1%

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the January 15th total of 109,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SISI remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 204,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,054. Shineco has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Shineco by 74.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Shineco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Shineco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Shineco in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

