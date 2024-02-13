Short Interest in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Increases By 45.1%

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the January 15th total of 109,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SISI remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 204,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,054. Shineco has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.
Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.
Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
