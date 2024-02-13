Short Interest in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Grows By 64.2%

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the January 15th total of 871,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 1.2 %

Smith & Nephew stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 479,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNN. CWM LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 5.9% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

