Short Interest in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expands By 28.0%

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.96.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,975,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL stock traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.15. 1,981,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,838. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 109.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.