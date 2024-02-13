SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Short Interest Down 34.7% in January

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the January 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 635,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of SiriusPoint

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 83.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 666.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 250.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 26.3% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

SiriusPoint Price Performance

SiriusPoint stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 650,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,659. SiriusPoint has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

