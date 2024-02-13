SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Up 35.6% in January

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,100 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 497,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SK Telecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nomura reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Monday, February 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Telecom
SK Telecom Stock Down 0.3 %
SKM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.31. 304,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,011. SK Telecom has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79.
SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SK Telecom will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SK Telecom
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
