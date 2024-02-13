SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Up 35.6% in January

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 675,100 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 497,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SK Telecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nomura reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Telecom

SK Telecom Stock Down 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in SK Telecom by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,638,616 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,165,000 after acquiring an additional 53,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SK Telecom by 47.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 424,441 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in SK Telecom by 602.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,229,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,227,000 after buying an additional 1,054,990 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 41.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after buying an additional 332,845 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,208,000 after purchasing an additional 63,396 shares during the last quarter.

SKM stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.31. 304,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,011. SK Telecom has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SK Telecom will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Articles

