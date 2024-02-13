SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 437,900 shares, an increase of 308.5% from the January 15th total of 107,200 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of SMX (Security Matters) Public

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in SMX (Security Matters) Public by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227,861 shares during the period.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Down 11.2 %

SMX (Security Matters) Public stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. SMX has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $104.72.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

