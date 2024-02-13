Soleil Boughton Sells 22,839 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $229,075.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,080.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,080 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $40,922.40.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $120,947.20.
HIMS traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,978,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,836. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIMS. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.27.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
