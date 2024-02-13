SOLVE Price Hits $0.0213 on Exchanges (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $14.69 million and approximately $377,285.29 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000527 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001099 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005554 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.
SOLVE Profile
SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.
SOLVE Token Trading
