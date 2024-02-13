Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sony Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Sony Group by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Sony Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 96,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. Benchmark began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

SONY stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,302. The firm has a market cap of $118.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.39. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $79.62 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

