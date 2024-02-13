SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.19-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.396-$1.436 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.85-$5.15 EPS.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.15. 1,598,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,818. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.34. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $63.25. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SSNC. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,185,000 after acquiring an additional 147,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after acquiring an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 482.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,163,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,374,000 after acquiring an additional 67,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

