Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Trading Down 0.2%

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 272.80 ($3.45) and last traded at GBX 274.10 ($3.46). Approximately 3,459,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,790,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.70 ($3.47).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 274.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 274.10. The firm has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

