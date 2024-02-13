Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,750,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 17,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.8 %

Starbucks stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,204,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,531,667. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,254 shares of company stock valued at $126,560. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,652,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Starbucks by 8,677.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.