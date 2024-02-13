Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.40

Shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 93.40 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 93.40 ($1.18), with a volume of 23503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.60 ($1.17).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 88.99. The company has a market capitalization of £369.48 million and a P/E ratio of 1,332.50.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s previous dividend of $1.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 8,571.43%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

