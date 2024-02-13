Stephen Furlong Sells 14,710 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 14,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $51,632.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 509,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,705.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neuronetics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 6th, Stephen Furlong sold 5,813 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $19,706.07.

Neuronetics Stock Down 11.3 %

STIM traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. 135,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,703. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neuronetics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 776.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 577.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.