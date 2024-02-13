Stephen Furlong Sells 14,710 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 14,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $51,632.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 509,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,705.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Stephen Furlong sold 5,813 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $19,706.07.
Neuronetics Stock Down 11.3 %
STIM traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. 135,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,703. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.43.
About Neuronetics
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
