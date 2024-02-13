STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Short Interest Up 22.1% in January

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STM. StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STM traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,199,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,658. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,551 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

