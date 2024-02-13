STP One Day Volume Tops $3.40 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. STP has a total market capitalization of $105.09 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STP has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00015356 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014422 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,522.81 or 1.00014211 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00179071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009416 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000050 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05479692 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,511,108.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

