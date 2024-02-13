STP (STPT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $105.17 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. STP has a total market capitalization of $105.17 million and $3.07 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STP has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015391 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014163 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,412.30 or 0.99985005 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00180839 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009381 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000051 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05479692 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,511,108.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.