Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1217 per share on Thursday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ HNDL traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. 142,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,392. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 958.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

