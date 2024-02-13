Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Update

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 153.6% from the January 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of TENX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 217,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,587. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($6.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.20) by $0.80. As a group, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -28 EPS for the current year.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

